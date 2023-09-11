Fife Flyers trio of players top ice time stats in opening weekend of action

Watch more videos on Shots!

While it is still pre-season, the data, issued by the EIHL, had the trio placed in the top five.

Defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl tied for top spot with Cardiff Devils’ forward Marcus Crawford. They both 26 minutes 45 seconds. New forward Max Humitz was just behind them on 25:25, with defenceman Stephen Desrocher logging 24:20 as Flyers all but dominated the top five places. Bryce Reddick of Cardiff Devils completed the quintet on 23:47.

