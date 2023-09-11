Fife Flyers trio of players top ice time stats in opening weekend of action
While it is still pre-season, the data, issued by the EIHL, had the trio placed in the top five.
Defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl tied for top spot with Cardiff Devils’ forward Marcus Crawford. They both 26 minutes 45 seconds. New forward Max Humitz was just behind them on 25:25, with defenceman Stephen Desrocher logging 24:20 as Flyers all but dominated the top five places. Bryce Reddick of Cardiff Devils completed the quintet on 23:47.
The club return to action this weekend with two challenge games at Fife Ice Arena. They host Dutch outfit, Tilburg Trappers on Saturday 16th, and Romanian outfit CSM Brasov - complete with former Fife import Chase Schaber - on Sunday 17th. The EIHL season gets underway with an opening weekend double header against Glasgow Clan in the Challenge Cup over the weekend of September 23-24.