Fife Flyers turmoil: 6-1 loss but fans rally as patchwork team gives all it can

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This was a game that was about much more than the final result

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 36 hours leading up to puck drop were arguably the most turbulent in Fife Flyers’ history. Bottom line - they play or their season ended there and then.

It took a day of endless calls and discussions to put together a patchwork team to ensure Flyers met the league’s roster regulations to take on second top Belfast Giants - the guys drafted from teams in England and from Kirkcaldy Kestrels had not even met their line-mates prior to arriving in the dressing-room, while new Canadian signing Kieran Craig must have wondered what on earth he had stepped into after the coach who signed him gone just as he landed in town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Tom Coolen dispatched, Johnny Curran stepped in as interim coach, and while the books will show a 6-1 loss, the night saw the team give all it could in such precarious conditions.

Austin Farley applauds the fans after Saturday's game (Pic: Derek Yong)

They tied the opening period 1-1 before Giants hit the accelerator in the middle period with four goals inside seven minutes, two of them 30 seconds apart, to kill this as a contest. The 1000 fans rinkside stuck with the team throughout on a night when the full scale of the problems engulfing Flyers were laid bare. These are deeply worrying times.

Curran iced his full bench, easing the pressure on his core players, and the fans saw some good shifts from two-way players Joshua Saunders, Owen Dell and Rhys Edwards. The team played with heart and soul, and did all it could in the most trying of circumstances.

Shane Owen made some big saves, including a double stop that ought to make the showreel tape tis week, while Bodie Kay had a fine game on the blue line, and Massimo Carazzo gave it his all in the second line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pierre-Oliiver Morin opened the scoring at 4:36 with a tap-in off a rebound from an Elijiah Barriga shot, but Flyers levelled at 12:34 when Ryan Foss' throw to the net deflected in off Carozza's skate at the top of the crease. Flyers deserved to go in level at the first break, but they spent almost all of the second stanza in their own zone as Giants upped the pressure and put the game to bed. MIke Lee got their go-ahead goal,

A mike Lee snap-shot from the point put the Giants back ahead 5:17 into period two, and within seven minutes the visitors were 5-1 up through Scott Conway, Karl Boudrais and a one-timer from Ben Lak. Morin added his second late in the game.

Flyers need wins and they need respite. The hope is both come soon to keep this season alive.