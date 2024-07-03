Fife Flyers turn to Czechia to add new defenceman to roster
Defenceman Daniel Krenželok comes to Kirkcaldy for the puck drop in a few weeks, where he will team up former Cracovia Krakow team-mate, forward Martin Latal. The 26-year old six-foot-three blue liner comes to the UK after forging a career in top flight in his native Czechia.
He came through the HC Vitkovice junior system before playing two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. Aged 19 he returned home to make his professional debut with Vitkovice in season 17/18, going on to log over 150 games in top division, Extraliga, along with loan spells with various teams in the second tier. Last season he iced in Poland alongside recent signing, forward Latal.
His 24 points tally last season was the second best on Krakow team in scoring from the blueline - and coach Tom Coolen will be looking to him to be a key figure in a blue line he wants to be more mobile and quicker with its puck management under pressure.
Coolen described Krenželok as a “young but experienced professional” adding: “He has participated in the World Under-17, 18 and IIHF World Junior for the Czech national team along with 150+ games in the Czech and Champions Hockey League. He logged top minutes for Krakow in the PHL last season and has an offensive upside . He will certainly contribute to our defensive group.”
Krenželok put pen to paper after speaking with the coach. He said: “I am really excited to join Flyers. After talking with Tom, with what he told me and what he expects from me, I was pretty sure that I wanted to join the team. I think that it’s a good step for me in my career and I can’t wait to meet all the guys and start work together to have a good season and be successful and make our fans proud and happy every game.”
