Fife Flyers: Two players from last season’s roster sign for new clubs

Defenceman Erik Naslund and forward Brandon Magee have moved on after one season in Kirkcaldy.
Magee has joined Polish side, GKS Katowice.
He iced in 27 games for Flyers after joining mid season from Czech outfit HC Kometa Brno.
Naslund iced in the full season with Flyers which saw the team finish last in the EIHL.
It was his first season in UK hockey after a career spent in Swedish ice hockey.
So far just three imports from last season’s roster have returned for the 2022-23 season which starts in September.
Netminder Shane Owen, forward Chris Lawrence and defenceman Jonas Emmerdahl have agreed terms for the new campaign.