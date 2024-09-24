Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fynn Page’s two-way deal with Bristol Pitbulls has come to an end.

The Fife Flyers’ defenceman was farmed out to the NIHL team to get ice time this season, but he has been cut from the team by coach, former Flyer, Bari McKenzie.

It comes after the English side made a poor start to the season as the club makes changes in order to produce a competitive team. Pitbulls were hammered 11-4 by Hull Seahawks in their opening league game, and also shut out 7-0 by Leeds Knights before gaining a first win against Sheffield Steeldogs.

McKenzie said, “As an organisation we are not happy with how the season has started and, therefore, we as a club decided to make changes to the team.

Fynn Page returned to Fife at the weekend after being cut by Bristol (Pic: Derek Young)

“Personally, I would like to thank Fynn for choosing Bristol to play with. Fynn was a great guy who all the boys loved, but unfortunately decisions have to be made. I would sincerely wish him all the best in the future whatever it may be.”

Page was back on the bench in Fife on Sunday for the game against Glasgow Clan, but did not see ice time. It was his first appearance in Kirkcaldy this season.

The two-way deal was set up so he could train provide cover when needed for Tom Coolen’s side, but also gain the ice time he needs at the lower level NIHL.

Page has been with Flyers for two seasons but has yet to command a regular slot on the team.