Fife Flyers unveil Christmas elf jerseys you could win straight after the game

Fife Flyers players will wear special Christmas strips this weekend which will be auctioned off after the game to raise funds for the club’s designated charity, CHAS.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The special Christmas elf tops were unveiled this week, and even have space for the players to assign themselves an ‘elf’ name. The blue and white tops will be worn in Saturday’s game against Belfast Giants, and then go straight to auction after the final buzzer. Head coach Tom Coolen’s Santa top will also go to the highest bidder, with a starting price of £80 - it is the only one of its kind.

The club faces a busy schedule of six games in ten days between now and Hogmanay, but head into the action confident of building on a 4-1 victory over the Welsh side on Sunday night which halted an eight-game losing streak. Flyers start their Christmas campaign with a game in Belfast on Friday night. The team is travelling across on Thursday for the first time this season - previously it has driven and sailed on the day.