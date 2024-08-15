Fife Flyers unveil major sponsor and add new branding to jerseys and ice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife Flyers have unveiled a new major sponsor for the 2024-25 ice hockey season which gets underway in a matter of weeks,

Skyhook Helicopters branding will appear on the team jerseys and the ice pad at Fife Ice Arena as part of their new deal. The company operates UK-wide out of Fife Airport in Glenrothes, and this is their first tie-up with the Elite League team.

It came about through its operation manager’s passion for the sport borne out of spending winters in Canada. Shook Helicopters’ west coast based parent company, TSL Contractors, is a long standing supporter of youth development with shinty team Oban Camanachd .

It said: “We aim to bring similar energy and our passion for community and sports to the ice hockey arenas. Skyhook’s sponsorship symbolises our commitment to national and local community engagement, promoting the values of teamwork, resilience, community spirit and continuous improvement—principles as vital in our work as they are in the thrilling sport of ice hockey.”

A new name will appear on Flyers jerseys and the ice pad (Pic: Fife Flyers)

Flyers’ season begins with a challenge double header against Dundee Stars with the teams meeting in Tayside on Saturday, August 24, and the return at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday 25th - the first time fans will get to see their new-look roster on home ice after complete rebuilding job over summer by head coach Tom Coolen.

On Saturday, August 31, Flyers wrap their ore-season with a game against the University of Quebec-Trois Rivieres.

The new EIHL campaign then opens with a Challenge Cup double header on home ice with Glasgow Clan coming to Kirkcaldy on Saturday, September 7, and Belfast Giants on Sunday 8th. Flyers’ opening league game is against Manchester Storm in Kirkcaldy on September 14.