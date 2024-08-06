Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers moved another step closer to completing their roster with the signing of a new defenceman as team captain Jonas Emmerdahl departed the club

Tyler Heidt joins the club one year after making his pro debut with the Reading Royals in the ECHL. The 25-year blue liner is a former team-mate of Brady Poteau when they iced with the University of Regina Cougars in the USports League for two seasons.

Head coach Tom Coolen billed Heidt - a left shooter - as an “offensive threat with excellent mobility” and rated him highly on the powerplay.

He added: “Tyler was a CIS Canada West All Star. He led the University of Regina in minutes played and scoring two seasons ago.”

Jonas Emmerdahl has confirmed he won;t be returning next season (Pic: Derek Young)

Saskatoon-born Heidt played Junior A hockey with the Melfort Mustangs for two seasons in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. He then returned to his studies with the NCAA’s Merrimack College for three seasons spanning the Covid pandemic, going on to University of Regina Cougars. During the 22/23 season, he lead the team in points averaging almost a point per game and was named to the Canada West All Star Second Team.

He signed his first professional contract to complete that season with Reading Royals and was by the club last season was ended prematurely through injury.

Meanwhile, Flyers will be looking to appoint a new captain after it was confirmed Swedish blueliner Jonas Emmerdahl won’t be returning for the 2024-25 campaign. The popular player joined Flyers in 2019-20 in his first move outside his native country where he iced in almost 400 games in the HockeyAllsvenskan. He returned after lockdown and logged a total of 229 games with the club.