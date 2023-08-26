Fife Flyers unveil new strips, open training session and meeting with new team
Supporters will get their first glimpse of coach Tom Coolen’s all-new roster as he puts them through their paces at Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, September 7, from 5:00pm.
It will open to spectators, and be followed by a chance to meet the team in the curling bar afterwards, from approximately 6:30pm
Copies of the new strips, which were unveiled today, will also be available to order. Prices are £55 adults, £45 children with, sublimated customisation at £15.
Flyers have brought back more than a hint of their famous tartan strips for the 2023-24 Challenge Cup. There are also new home and strips to be worn in the EIHL plus warm up jerseys for games in Kirkcaldy and on the road.
Flyers hit the ice for the first time on Saturday, September with their first challenge game against Dundee Stars. They also host Tilburg Trappers on September 16, and Romanian club CSM Corona Brasov on the 23rd - and that last warm up will mark the return of popular import Chase Schaber to Kirkcaldy with his new team.