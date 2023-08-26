Fife Flyers unveil new strips, open training session and meeting with new team

Supporters will get their first glimpse of coach Tom Coolen’s all-new roster as he puts them through their paces at Fife Ice Arena in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, September 7, from 5:00pm.

It will open to spectators, and be followed by a chance to meet the team in the curling bar afterwards, from approximately 6:30pm

Copies of the new strips, which were unveiled today, will also be available to order. Prices are £55 adults, £45 children with, sublimated customisation at £15.

Flyers have brought back more than a hint of their famous tartan strips for the 2023-24 Challenge Cup. There are also new home and strips to be worn in the EIHL plus warm up jerseys for games in Kirkcaldy and on the road.