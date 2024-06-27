Fife Flyers unveil return of fans’ favourite import forward
The feisty forward joined the club in time for the Hogmanay win over Glasgow Clan, and became a fans’ favourite, but he returns to a very different looking line-up with a host of new faces already unveiled. Coach Tom Coolen has added four imports from Kazakhstan, including an entire forward line, as well as new faces such as Michael Cichy, Martin Latal and Phélix Martineau.
Pilon joins netminder Shane Owen and forward Lucas Chiodo on the list of returnees announced so far - there is every chance of more to come - and he is looking to starting the season from day one.
Pilon said “I’m excited for this upcoming season, I feel like after I came over last year and got my feet wet in this league I am going to have extra confidence as I know what to expect. There’s a ton of excitement with all of the new signings and new faces that Tom has been able to put together that will carry into camp and hopefully towards a successful season.”
Season 2024-25 will mark Pilon’s second in pro hockey after joining the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL after completing his studies at the University of Prince Edward Island at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
He was always on Coolen’s list of returnees, and the coach was happy to tie up a deal to bring him back.
“He’s a hard working player who plays with intensity and can play multiple positions,” he said. “He gives everything and has a big heart. Drake’s a guy who's not afraid to stick up for his teammates and we look forward to welcoming him back to the Flyers’ family”
