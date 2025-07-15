Fife Flyers unveil sixth new import as they rebuild for new ice hockey season

Fife Flyers have added a new Czech forward to their roster - the ninth signing of a summer rebuilding programme.

Vlastimil Dostálek will make his UK ice hockey debut when the puck drops in September having spent almost his entire career in his native country. From a junior hockey debut in 2009-20 thorough to season 2-22-23 with HC Frýdek-Místek, he played in the Czech Republic.

Last season he was with KHL Sisak in the Alps Hockey League in Croatia where he finished the season with 92 points - 45 goals and 47 assists - in 59 games across all competitions.

In 2023/24 he split his year between Dunaújvárosi Acélbikák in the Hungarian Erste Liga and KH Zaglebie Sosnowiec in the Polska Hokej Liga.

In his homeland he won the Czechia2 Championship in 2016/17 with HC Motor České Budějovice.

Jamie Russell, head coach, billed the 30-year old right winger as “a big man who wins battles and protects the puck extremely well.” He added: “He has the gift of goal scoring and is a very versatile player on the PP. He will go to the tough areas to score”.

Dostálek is the sixth new face on a roster that is now nine-strong with a host of names yet to be announced. Few of last season’s players have showed their hand in terms of where they will play next season -

Czech defenceman Dan Krenzelok has returned home to play, while his former partner Brodie Kay is Cardiff Devils bound, and leading forward Phelix Martineau has signed for Laval Pétroliers in the semi-pro LNAH. Dostálek will wear the number 15 jersey.

Max Birbraer, club GM and president, said: “I’m really pleased to have Vlastimil on board. “As we build our top 6 forward line, he brings experience, size and offensive play both five on five and on the power play.

“He’s a versatile player who will be used in many situations for us.” Vlastimil is the 9th member of our new look squad and will wear #15 for the 2025/26 season.”

> Additional tickets to be at the first Q&A with Birbraer and Gareth Chalmers, chief operating officer, have all been snapped up., The event at The Bay Hotel, Kinghorn, on July 25 now has a capacity of 350, and will be recorded for the club’s social media channels.