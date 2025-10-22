Fife Flyers unveil surprise signing news during an ice hockey game

There was a surprise for Fife Flyers fans tonight as the team unveiled a new signing - introduced on the jumbotron above centre ice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giordano Finoro was unveiled at the first period break of the club’s game against Dundee Stars.

The two-way centreman joins the club from IF Troja-Ljungby in the Swedish second tier- and will add depth to the roster with forward Justin Ducharme out after knee surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Russell, head coach, has been searching for a centre, and said: “Gio is a strong skater that is comfortable playing centre or on the wing. He is a proven offensive producer that is also responsible in all three zones.”

Giordano Finoro was unveiled at the first period break of the club’s game against Dundee Stars

Following a junior career that saw Finoro cross paths with a few former Flyers, he joined the University of Guelph where he picked up the USports (OUA) Championship during a successful first season in which he returned 31 points (16+15) in 35 games.

From there he headed to Italy icing with Asiago firstly in the Alps Hockey League and then in the Austrian top tier, ICE Hockey League (ICEHL). During his time with Asiago, Giordano recorded 114 points (59+55) across 131 games in all competitions.

He is also no stranger to silverware having picked up the AlpsHL Championship, Italy Championship and the Italian Supercup Championship, all with Asiago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On securing Giordano, Max Birbraer, Flyers’ general manager and president, said: “We are really pleased to be able to bring in a player of Gio’s caliber. Apart from deepening our line up, this addition will also help us in areas in need such as the face-off circle and goalscoring.

“I’m super excited to see Gio in action.”