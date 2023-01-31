The event was pencilled over the weekend of February 10-12 when the season is being paused for an international break.

With no league fixtures scheduled over the Friday, Saturday or Sunday, the plan was for the three Scottish EIHL sides to meet in the cup competition.

But Clan have announced they won’t ice that weekend and instead focus on their push for the play-offs.

Christian Hausinger in action against Dundee Stars (Pic: Derek Young)

A statement from the Braehead side said: “We had been planning to participate in an EIHL Scottish Cup with the Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers.

“Upon reflection, we decided to withdraw from any games that weekend to provide the team with rest to fully focus on the remainder of the season and the push for a playoff spot.”

Flyers and Stars have now announced they will meet in back to back Valentine’s Day challenge games over the weekend.

The teams meet in Dundee on Saturday 11th, with the return at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday 12th.

Flyers will wear Valentines’ heart themed jerseys which will be auctioned off after the games.

The club has set ticket prices at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £7.50 for children.

The games will give Flyers match practice ahead of their midweek Challenge Cup semi-final second leg tie at Sheffield Steelers on Wednesday, February 15.