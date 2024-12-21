Fife Flyers urge fans to rally round as interim coach steps on to bench

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife Flyers’ new interim coach faces the task of holding the team together in this weekend’s double header with Belfast Giants.

Assistant coach Johnny Curran has stepped up following the sacking of Tom Coolen on Friday, and will face the title chasing team, with a short, injury hit bench.

His interim role comes as the club said it is “actively looking to bolster our coaching team” for the second half of the season, amid growing concerns for the future.

Flyers sit bottom of the table with just two league wins, and have already asked the league for permission to recruit in as bid to shore up its bench following a series of player departures.

Johnny Curran has been appointed interim coach at Fife Flyers (Pic: Derek Young)

No fewer than nine skaters have left the dressing-room this season - an abnormally high turnover. Coolen cut back up goalie Nathan Preece and also axed Artur Gatiyatov, one of his four Kazakh signings early on.

Martin Latal quit after suffering a concussion which sidelined him for six weeks, and this week Drake Pilon walked out.

Maxim Musorov was the first Kazakh to cite cultural and language barriers as he left to return home, quickly followed by Madi Dibhanbek and Nikolai Shulga, while British skaters Fynn Page and James Spence are no longer part of the picture - Spence returning to Kirkcaldy Kestrels but offering to step up as and when he could.

Netminder Janis Voris arrived along with three new forwards, Ryan Foss, Jordy Stallard and Massimo Carazzo, who were joined this week by Kieran Craig as the coach tried to steady a ship heading for the rocks. Two Brits, Aiden Wilson and Ben Brown, also joined on two-way contracts, but the defeats have continued to pile up and Flyers find themselves seven points adrift at the bottom of the table.

The club has also battled a number of injury problems, with Johnny Curran’s season ending early with torn anterior cruciate ligament by far the worst – and he goes into this weekend with several players concerned over the injuries they are carrying as they lace up.

Curran moved into an off ice role as assistant to Coolen, working on video analysis and going over game footage with the team, and also giving the coach an extra pair of eyes from the stands. The plan was always to get him on the bench once his recovery from surgery allowed it. He will now lead the team into the weekend action, while on-ice training will be led by former coach Todd Dutiaume under his direction.

A club statement issued last night: “Johnny has been appointed interim Head Coach. Johnny, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament earlier in the season has been working alongside Tom Coolen in an assistant coach position since October.

“Whilst Johnny’s injury means that he is not able to join the team on the ice, Todd Dutiaume has agreed to lead training sessions to implement Johnny’s vision in practice. We can also confirm that we are actively looking to bolster our coaching team.”

The club also thanked fans for their patience and support what it described as “this tumultuous time.” “We ask that you give interim coach Curran time to adjust to his new role within the club and to be loud and proud for the players on the ice.”

Flyers also paid tribute to Coolen after they “ mutually parted ways.”

The coach was sacked after a meeting with director Tom Muir at the rink. He then broke the news to his players before departing the dressing-room.

Flyers go into this weekend’s games against second top Giants with Ryan Foss suspended for Saturday, but Kieran Craig in town for his debut.