Fife Flyers urge fans to rally round as team hits home ice after tough weekend on road

The appeal came as the team prepared for its third game in three nights - a punishing schedule which saw them lose in Wales on Friday and in England last night to remain rooted to the bottom of the Elite League.

The club faces Sheffield Steelers at Fife Ice Arena this evening.

Flyers went down 4-0 to Cardiff Devils on Friday, and lost 3-1 to Steelers last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fisticuffs in the game between Cardiff Devils and Fife Flyers (Pic: James Assinder)

The club was followed to both countries by a small travelling support, and that backing earned praise from the coaches and players.

Jeff Hutchins, assistant coach, took to social media to say: “Please support the guys in person, it has been a tough 2 months.”

Hutchins reflected on absences which left the team with just four recognised defencemen, and paid tribute to “these guys positivity and resilience.”

Fife Flyers celebrate their goal against Sheffield last night (Pic: Dean Woolley)

Forward Bari McKenzie also took to Twitter to express his thanks to the travelling fans, saying the team “appreciate the support.”

The interaction comes as the team faces a real battle to make the post-season play-offs.

Flyers’ last home game before a COVID outbreak and crowd restrictions had a massive impact on theory season, was back on December 12.

Tonight they host Steelers in a return game, desperate for a win to halt a worrying and growing losing streak.

The club has won just two of its last 16 EIHL games.

Friday’s shut out in Cardiff saw them ice without four key players - Kristian Blumenschein, Craig Peacock, Colton Waltz and Richard Krogh.

Import forward Tommi Jokinen was a late scratch to that list on Saturday after taking a few big hits in a fight with Mark Louis which was sparked by a check which saw Devils’ player hit with a two-game ban by DOPS.

Flyers fell 2-0 behind to Steelers before a late goal from Brandon Magee gave them hope.

They pulled netminder Shane Owen - again, a stand out figure across both games - but Sheffield sealed victory with an empty net goal in the final seconds.

Tonight’s game has a 6:00pm face off.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.