Fife Flyers v Glasgow Clan: a game with everything - goals, a fight and a thrilling overtime winner

Fife Flyers pulled off a huge 7-6 road win at Glasgow Clan on Friday night, taking the lead for the fiesta nd only time when Lucas Chiodo hit the net deep into overtime to secure a precious victory.

They tied the opening period 3-3 in a bit of a shoot out before losing the second 2-1, and reversing that score late in the third to take this game into sudden death.

Clan raced into an early two-goal advantage inside five minutes thanks to Robert Lachowicz and Gary Haden, while Colin Shirley pulled one back for Flyers at 9:43. Philippe Sanche put the hosts back two ahead at 12:47, but two goals in just over as many minutes brought Flyers level - defencemen Jonas Emmerdahl and Aleksi Makela tying things up.

Flyers MoM, defenceman, Aleksi Makela was on target against Clan (Pic: Al Goold/www.algooldphoto.com)

Six goals in the opening period were followed by another three in the second. Again Clan went into the lead, this time through Luke Lynch at 26:39, only for Johan Eriksson to tie things up at 30:19.

Gary Haden's goal at 31:58 ensured Clan would be ahead at the break, but just eight seconds into period three some wonderful dangles from Kyle Osterberg had things tied up once more. Matt Barry looked to have given Clan the win with 3:15 to play, but Troy Lajeunesse levelled less than a minute later. Both sides deservedly took a point with the game going into overtime.