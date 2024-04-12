Fife Flyers v Sheffield Steelers: these three Kirkcaldy venues will screen QF tie tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The crunch quarter-final first leg game against Sheffield Steelers will be played without any fans from Fife in the building after the game was moved out of the arena and into the much smaller Ice Sheffield rink. Every seat was already sold with no allocation for visiting fans before Flyers were confirmed as the opponents after the conclusion of Sunday’s league series. Many Steelers’ supporters will also be unable to get in.

Steelers’ 900-seat arena is being taken over in preparation for a Take That concert, this weekend, and their play-off game was always destined to be moved. Flyers would, ordinarily, have taken up to several hundred supporters down the M6 to the game.

To fill the gap, Fife Flyers Supporters Club has booked the function room at Styx in Victoria Road where they will screen the big game. The night is not a ticketed event and it is expected to be busy - the venue only holds around 100, and with no seat reservations, fans are urged to arrive early as it is first come, first served. The game has a 7:00pm face-off.

Fife Flyers game will be watched by fans in bars across Kirkcaldy

The Steadings on Bennochy Road has also announced plans to stream the game, and is opening its doors to fans to come along. Seats are on a first come, first served basis – and the gamed will also be shown live at its sister premises, Alfie’s on the High Street