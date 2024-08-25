Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pre-season is all about running the rule over new players and assessing your summer of work off the ice - and Tom Coolen was more than happy with Fife Flyers’ opening weekend.

The coach met his completely rebuilt roster in Kirkcaldy for the first time this week and still has some players to factor into his lines before the 2024-25 campaign starts in September.

His team worked hard and enjoyed huge time on the puck against Stars, but went down 6-4, with the final one an empty netter in the dying seconds. Phelix Martineau top-scored with 1+2 while there were also goals for an impressive Maxim Musorov, Patrick Kyte, and Austin Farley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Owen and Brython Preece shared the netminding duties, and there was good ice time for the two Brits, Brodie and James Spence. New imports Johnny Curran and Martin Látal plus home-based Fynn Page did not ice.

Michael Cichy gets the new season underway for Fife Flyers (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

The game draw a healthy Sunday crowd of fans eager to see the new recruits who now make up the majority of the team.

They saw the teams tie the opening period - Musorov cancelling out Keanu Yamamoto’s 12th minute opener with just five seconds left on the clock, but the period was overshadowed with a worrying injury to Stars’ new forward Gary Kelly who was stretchered off after 18 minutes. Flyers went ahead through Farley at 25:40, turning home a shot from Krenzelok landed neatly after bouncing off Martineau.

Stars then hit three without reply, with Zack Tsekos’ penalty shot at 32:39 followed by a rocket from Brett Gravelle into the net to turn this game upside down - and it was 4-2 just 46 seconds into the third as Jake Elmer turned the puck home in a crowded crease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undaunted, Fife continued to carve out chances, and were back on level terms with eight minutes to go thanks to strikes from Kyte and then Martineau with a simple tap in off a fine pass from Drake Pilon. Stars grabbed a go-ahead goal through Elmer as they turned Fife over at 47:30, and then hit an empty net as Shane Owen was pulled in the dying seconds, with Alex Tonge ringing the red light.

For Cooolen, the result was not on his mind at all.

“Pre-season games are to evaluate players and give them a chance to play,” he said. “I’m not unhappy - this was exactly what I wanted. You won’t win any trophies in pre-season.”He continued: “We dominated the first period and pretty much had the puck the whole time. The second was a little more even - they scored and and we battled back. I saw things I know we need to work on, but I liked how our defence held the puck, and everyone got chance to play. We have got some skill out there.”