Fife Flyers welcome Brodie Kay home after departing Cardiff Devils

Brodie Kay is back at Fife Flyers after asking to be released from his contract with Cardiff Devils.

The 19-year old defenceman figured in the Welsh team’s pre-season build up after signing for them in summer - but has made a welcome return to his home town club.

Kay becomes the 27th player signed by Flyers this giving, giving coach Jamie Russell one of the biggest rosters in recent seasons - one with more home based players than before with new faces and a clutch of prospects of two-way signings.

Max Birbraer, Flyers’ GM and president, said Kay was a player they never wanted to lose.

Brodie Kay has returned to his home town team (Pic: Derek Young)

“We are extremely pleased to be able to add Brodie to our defensive core,” he said. “He is one of the up and coming local talents who we pursued right off the get go

“Originally, despite our best efforts, Brodie decided to take up a career move elsewhere. Nevertheless, we are fortunate to have another chance at securing a top home grown talent who adds even more depth to our line up. “

“We believe this is a brilliant move for both parties where active development is the main focus whilst still being a big part of the line up night in and night out. “We welcome Brodie home and look forward to watching him grow together with Fife Flyers.”

Kay made his debut during the 2023/24 EIHL season after signing a two-way contract with Kirkcaldy Kestrels. He returned to the line up full time for the 2024/25 season seeing regular shifts on the ice throughout his 54 appearances. Last season, he was also part of the U20 Team GB squad at the 2025 IIHF Division II Group A Tournament, leading all defencemen with five assists.

Kay said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back playing for the Fife Flyers. “I’ve been working hard over the summer, and I hope to contribute to our new team as we aim to deliver great performances and results in the 2025/26 season.”

> Fife Flyers take on Dundee Stars in a pre-season double header this weekend. The teams meet in Dundee on Saturday, with the return at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday (5:00pm)