Fife Flyers’ Kazakh experiment is over with the remaining two players leaving the club with immediate effect - and fans asking where the club goes from here.

Meetings were held this morning to finalise plans to allow Madi Dikhanbek and Nikolai Shulga to return home.

Their departure comes weeks after Maxim Musorov left, citing extreme cultural and language differences - issues also raised by the duo as they left Kirkcaldy. The fourth Kazakh signing, Artur Gatiyatov was cut from the squad early on after failing to make any impact.

It has been clear for some time that the quartet, although talented, were struggling to adapt to the North American style game of the EIHL. Coach Tom Coolen admitted he had to think out the box to get the most from his budget during the summer, and opted to sign them after watching them at the world championships. All four have now gone before Christmas.

Nikolai Shulga has departed the team (Pic: Derek Young)

Musorov was by far the pick of the bunch but did not settle, while Shulga has found himself a healthy scratch for the last two weeks - the clearest indication he did not have any further role to play in Coolen’s roster. He iced in just 12 of Flyers’ 17 league games contributing two goals and one assist and just 12 shots on goal.

Ironically, his place as a forward was taken by defenceman Dibhanbek who linked with Austin Farley and Drake Pilon. In the latter stages of Sunday’s game he stopped back to the blue line to give ice time to young British skater Ben Brown. In total, Dibhanbek iced in 27 games, returning just two assists.

Confirming their immediate departure from the dressing-room, the club said: “Like Maxim Musorov, Madi and Nikolai cited extreme cultural and language differences, which led the pair to follow in Maxim’s footsteps and explore the possibility of a return home. We would like to thank both Madi and Nikolai for their time with the club and wish them the best with their future careers.” The statement didn’t say where Flyers go from here. It’s no secret Coolen wants to change his roster, but he has used all his cards and can only make any further additions in a player goes on the Injury Reserve (IR) list for 90 days, or the league sanctions an appeal to replace those who have walked - they are still pursuing that option after Martin Latal quit.

The former Sheffield Steelers’ forward’s last game was November 3. With the key festive programme on the horizon, it’s clear any moves will have to be approved and then made very quickly to give the team the spark it needs.

Scottish skater Aiden Wilson could be set to join the team after apparently ending his spell with Romford Raiders. He was on a two-way deal between Flyers and the NIHL club.

Coolen also hopes to have Dundee Rockets skater, Ben Brown, in the line-up this weekend after giving him ice time and pushing him into the second line last Sunday. Flyers travel to face Nottingham Panthers on Saturday and then host Coventry Blaze at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday.