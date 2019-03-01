Fife Flyers will be ready for Lightning’s strike

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiaume says his team won’t underestimate tonight’s opposition.

After losing to league leaders Belfast Giants on Wednesday, bottom side MK Lightning arrive in Kirkcaldy for a Friday night fixture and Dutiaume warns that his side will need to be at their best.

“The last time they were in the building it was a one-goal game,” he said.

“If I remember correctly I think we had to score short-handed to win the game outright.

“So by now the guys need to be well aware of what this team is capable of.”

He added: “Credit to MK, a lot of teams in their situation at the bottom of the table, after Christmas they’ll usually fracture a little bit.

“You’ll see guys out for themselves, but they seem to be sticking together well as a team.”

Flyers will head in to the match after a four-point weekend with wins over Dundee Stars and Coventry Blaze – the same two teams they had lost to the previous weekend.

Dutiaume said he was pleased with the way the Flyers responded.

“It was a weekend that was crucial for us as we had been a little bit disappointed in the performances the weekend before,” he said.

“Playing the same two teams again gave us an opportunity to right perceived wrongs and we did well.

“Winning builds confidence in a team and we would obviously like to carry that on.

“I think it’s important that we keep in the mindset that we’re going to play in the way that makes us successful.

“That means getting everyone engaged, get everybody skating, and the guys have got to show that they’re capable of it this weekend.

“It’s something that we just need to continue.”

With a day’s break between the games, the head coach is wary that players take time to recover as the season moves towards its end and the club deals with a hectic schedule of fixtures.

“There are 13 or 14 games left of the season and this is a busy month for us.

“We’ll need to manage our time in between these games and any time you have a day or two to rest, guys need to be smart about how they are taking care of themselves.”

Flyers have Saturday off before travelling to Nottingham Panthers on Sunday.