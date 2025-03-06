Fife Flyers wiped out by lightning quick goals as Cardiff Devils cruise to victory

This game was over almost before it started as Cardiff Devils skated into a two-goal lead within 90 seconds of the puck dropping.

They hit Fife Flyers hard and fast with back to back goals 23 seconds apart to set up a more than comfortable 6-2 victory in this game which was originally postponed after Storm Eowyn tore panels from the roof of the rink.

The Welsh side were in complete control from the start as a tired looking Fife side turned in a passive performance. Coach Johnny Curran admitted he couldn’t sugar coat it - “we were not very good tonight.”

A washed out goal was one of the few highlights of a night which simply ran away from Flyers who iced without defenceman Patrick Kyte and forward Phelix Martineau.

They spent huge chunks of it on the backfoot as Devils made five on five hockey look like a powerplay.The early goa ls killed the mood. Jarrod Gourley made it 1-0 just 65 seconds into the game, while 17 seconds later Bradley Schoonbaert got onto a rebound at the top of Shane Owen’s crease to double the advantage.

Flyers struggled to get out of their zone for huge spells, and scorned a powerplay opportunity before Evan Mosey made it 3-0 with 2:13 left in the period.

They did have the puck in the net in the final seconds of the period as a Jonas Emmerdahl shot took a deflection in front of Ben Bowns, but after the lengthiest possible video review it was washed out. That kinda sums up Flyers’ luck these days - none. Would it have made a difference Curran was asked afterwards? “Probably not” he admitted.

The second period was a bit of a slumber as Devils cruised and Fife hung in as best they could.

Cole Sanford finished on the rush at 2:58 for 4-0, and Brett Perlini added a fifth counter just after the half hour. Flyers did finally get on the board at 37;22 with a quick finish in front from Kieran Craig to give their fans something to cheer, but Joey Martin restored the advantage at 48:09 before Michael Cichy completed the scoring for the night.