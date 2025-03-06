Fife Flyers wiped out by lightning quick goals as Cardiff Devils cruise to victory

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 6th Mar 2025, 08:27 BST

This game was over almost before it started as Cardiff Devils skated into a two-goal lead within 90 seconds of the puck dropping.

They hit Fife Flyers hard and fast with back to back goals 23 seconds apart to set up a more than comfortable 6-2 victory in this game which was originally postponed after Storm Eowyn tore panels from the roof of the rink.

The Welsh side were in complete control from the start as a tired looking Fife side turned in a passive performance. Coach Johnny Curran admitted he couldn’t sugar coat it - “we were not very good tonight.”

A washed out goal was one of the few highlights of a night which simply ran away from Flyers who iced without defenceman Patrick Kyte and forward Phelix Martineau.

Lap of the rink after a tough loss to Cardiff Devils (Pic: Derek Young)
Lap of the rink after a tough loss to Cardiff Devils (Pic: Derek Young)

They spent huge chunks of it on the backfoot as Devils made five on five hockey look like a powerplay.The early goa ls killed the mood. Jarrod Gourley made it 1-0 just 65 seconds into the game, while 17 seconds later Bradley Schoonbaert got onto a rebound at the top of Shane Owen’s crease to double the advantage.

Flyers struggled to get out of their zone for huge spells, and scorned a powerplay opportunity before Evan Mosey made it 3-0 with 2:13 left in the period.

They did have the puck in the net in the final seconds of the period as a Jonas Emmerdahl shot took a deflection in front of Ben Bowns, but after the lengthiest possible video review it was washed out. That kinda sums up Flyers’ luck these days - none. Would it have made a difference Curran was asked afterwards? “Probably not” he admitted.

The second period was a bit of a slumber as Devils cruised and Fife hung in as best they could.

Cole Sanford finished on the rush at 2:58 for 4-0, and Brett Perlini added a fifth counter just after the half hour. Flyers did finally get on the board at 37;22 with a quick finish in front from Kieran Craig to give their fans something to cheer, but Joey Martin restored the advantage at 48:09 before Michael Cichy completed the scoring for the night.

