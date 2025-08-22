Fife ice hockey youngster heads to Estonia for Four Nations tournament

A young ice hockey player will flag the flag for Fife at a four nations tournament in Tallinn, Estonia, next week.

Ross McEwan is part of the Great Britain Futures squad for the Four Nations competition which runs from August 25-31 and will see the team face off against Latvia, Estonia and Hungary. It was selected following a two-day national development camp which brought together 54 of the top under-16 players from across the home nations.

Ross, 14, has been playing the sport since he was four, and currently ices with Fife Flames who he helped remain undefeated and secure an impressive treble of the Scottish Cup title, the Under-16s Scottish League championship, and victory in the Sheffield Inaugural Annual Tournament.

His talent has also taken the Kirkcaldy High School pupil on to the international stage. Earlier this year, he represented Scotland in the Lions Cup in Finland, a tournament featuring elite teams from Europe and North America. Competing against some of the best young players in the world, Ross gained invaluable experience that has further honed his skills and prepared him for even tougher competition.

Ross McEwan is the only Fife in the GB Futures squad (Main Pic: Derek Young)

He said: “I am really honoured to have been selected to represent Team GB. I have been working really hard on and off the ice.

“Preparations for this up and coming tournament have been very intense, and I am very appreciative of this opportunity and thankful to my club coaches for their commitment and mentoring. I have amazing team mates at my club and have built new friendships with players up and down the country, through this process. The experience of playing abroad has really helped me up my game and I feel prepared to take on the challenge."

Ross has also stepped up to ice with Fife Falcons at under-19 level. Playing at this higher level has allowed him to challenge himself and learn from more experienced players, further solidifying his reputation as one of the top young prospects in the region.

His progress has also been supported by Fife Council’s Local Community Sports Grants and Broadwing Media.

The GB camp was led by Kevin McLaughlin, head of hockey development, UK Ice Hockey Foundation, and coaches included former Fife Flyers’ netminder, Stephen Murphy, and Aaron Greger, Scotland ice hockey coach. Further inspiration and insight came from Liam Kirk, a trailblazer for British ice hockey as the first English-born and trained player to be drafted into the NHL, who spent time with the players throughout the camp.