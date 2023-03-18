News you can trust since 1871
Some legends here: NHLers Doug Smail and Laurie Boschman with the Scottish Cup; The Plumb Line - Dave Stoyanovich, Danny Brown and Ron Plumb; Mike Rowe and Luc Beausoleil
Fifer Flyers Retro weekend: Great strips worn by the team across the last 40 years:

Fife Flyers are all set for their retro weekend.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:36 GMT

The ice hockey club will play in replicas of strips they wore in season 2012-13.

They were chosen by the fans, and the team will roll back the years as they take on Glasgow Clan in a crucial game at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday.

To tie in with their retro theme, we have put together this gallery of strips worn by the team all the way back to 1985.

We’re sure they will spark many memories.

1984-85 - the Plumb Line: Dave Stoyanovich, Danny Brown, Ron Plumb

1. Flyers' retro strips

1984-85 - the Plumb Line: Dave Stoyanovich, Danny Brown, Ron Plumb Photo: na

Captain James Livingston in action at Cardiff Devils on Sunday, January 2020.

2. Flyers' retro strips

Captain James Livingston in action at Cardiff Devils on Sunday, January 2020. Photo: Dave Williams

Rik Pinkston scores the overtime winner to defeat Sheffield Steelers, March 2019

3. Flyers' retro strips

Rik Pinkston scores the overtime winner to defeat Sheffield Steelers, March 2019 Photo: Steve Gunn

The Premier Pools sponsored top from 1994 as worn by defenceman Ryan Kummu

4. Flyers' retro strips

The Premier Pools sponsored top from 1994 as worn by defenceman Ryan Kummu Photo: Fife Free Press

