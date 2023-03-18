Fifer Flyers Retro weekend: Great strips worn by the team across the last 40 years:

Fife Flyers are all set for their retro weekend.

The ice hockey club will play in replicas of strips they wore in season 2012-13.

They were chosen by the fans, and the team will roll back the years as they take on Glasgow Clan in a crucial game at Fife Ice Arena on Sunday.

To tie in with their retro theme, we have put together this gallery of strips worn by the team all the way back to 1985.

We’re sure they will spark many memories.

1 . Flyers' retro strips 1984-85 - the Plumb Line: Dave Stoyanovich, Danny Brown, Ron Plumb Photo: na

2 . Flyers' retro strips Captain James Livingston in action at Cardiff Devils on Sunday, January 2020. Photo: Dave Williams

3 . Flyers' retro strips Rik Pinkston scores the overtime winner to defeat Sheffield Steelers, March 2019 Photo: Steve Gunn

4 . Flyers' retro strips The Premier Pools sponsored top from 1994 as worn by defenceman Ryan Kummu Photo: Fife Free Press