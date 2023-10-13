Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Producers are currently filming for a third series of the BBC hit, Life On The Bay, which captures the life and work at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn.

The popular resort is on of Flyers’ main sponsors, and film crews plan to be rinkside for Saturday’s big game against Belfast Giants, but fans will have to wait to see if they make the final cut - the series won’t be screened until 2024.

The fly on the wall documentary proved a huge hit with viewers when it screened on BBC1, and a further series was commissioned in August, with filming already underway.

Film crews from Life On The Bay will be rinkside for Fife Flyers game (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

At the time of the announcement, Steven Wallace, who became the face of the family business in the first two series, said: “We’re doing it all again for the third time which really is the best news! We’re all very grateful to get the opportunity to share yet more stories, anecdotes and insights from our fantastic holiday park. It’s a huge source of pride to our family, and, as Life on the Bay has shown, remains the very centre of the community for both Kinghorn and Burntisland.”