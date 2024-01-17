Fine tuning timing and growing confidence as second half of season looms

Confidence is key for every hockey player - and Lucas Chiodo’s two goals on the road at Coventry Blaze were a perfect insight into his game and he feels right now.

The 25-year old from Churchill, Ontario, is one of Fife Flyers’ industrious forwards with ten goals and eight assists from 37 starts, He was one of the first players announced by Tom Coolen as the coach built his roster - Troy Lajeunesse was the other name unveiled at the same time.

The coach hailed Chiodo as “a very exciting player and a great passer” - and the skater is looking forward to the second of the season after finding his feet in UK hockey. Chiodo joined Flyers after just more than a season in Italy where he iced with the Wipptal Broncos and then Merano where was the club’s top points scorer.

“The league is a better level than where I was last year,” he said. “The first half of the season was a big adjustment. I’ve got more confidence holding on to the puck longer and making more offensive plays at times. The big ice suits my game better - there’s more skating and more time with the puck to make better plays.”

Lucas Chiodo in action against Guildford Flames (Pic: Derek Young)

Chiodo’s two goals at Coventry saw Flyers build up a solid 3-0 lead only to be tied at 3-3 before Blaze grabbed an overtime winner.

“We got off to a good start, and getting a couple of goals was good for my confidence and for the team, but when we have a lead we have to do a better job of keeping it. It was tough playing overtime here the night before with a quick turnaround and going with just four defenceman but they have done a great job and have kept us us in the games.”Chiodo is confident Flyers can grab one of the eight places up for grabs to hit the post-season play-offs.

“We are three points off eighth, and if we hold on to a lead and play solid defence we will be right in the middle of the pack. It is very tight.”

Another player adjusting to British hockey is recent signing Drake Pilon who netted the opening goal against Guildford Flames.