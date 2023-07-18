Teemu Pulkkinen joins from Polish club GKS Katowice, and head coach Tom Coolen says he has “speed and grit.”

The 28-year old native of Kirkkonummi, Finland, only had eight points from 40 starts with his Polish side - his first season in the country. His hockey CV includes over 50 games with Jukirit in the Finish Liiga, a spell with Herning Blue Fox in Denmark, and four seasons with the University of Nebraska-Ohama in the NCAA.

Coleen said: “Teemu is a player that can play many roles. He has speed, grit and Finnish SMLiga experience. I see Teemu as a hard working forward capable of playing on any line. He has quality experience and shown that he can score at top levels of hockey.”

Teemu Pulkkinen is the latest new face to be added to Fife Flyers roster for the forthcoming season (Pic: Contributed)

Pulkinnen’s signing continues the significant rebuilding of the team undertaken by Coleen. All of his signings so far are new to the roster and to UK hockey - Max Humitz, Lucas Chiodo, Troy Lajeunesse, Kyle Osterberg and Collin Shirley will deliver the firepower, with Brady Pouteau a newcomer on the blueline.

Of last season’s roster, so far only netminder Shane Owen returns, but Coleen has hinted he wants to bring back some defencemen, with Jonas Emmerdahl and Reece Harsch possibly in the frame.

Shawn Cameron is also rumoured as a returnee after his debut season was ended early by injury. The Canadian skater sustained a torn cruciate ligament after a huge mid-ice hit in the game against Belfast Giants on October 29, and missed the rest of the campaign after returning home to work on his rehabilitation.

