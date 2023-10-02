Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow Clan’s Dyson Stevenson and Dundee Stars’ Johnny Walker copped the first bans issued to Scottish sides this season, and can have little to complain about.

Walker sits for two games for a cynical check to the head in Stars’ game against Manchester Storm which left DOPS with no option but to point him to the stands. Walker nailed Will Merchant with the head high hit which DOPS noted: “Walker chooses an angle of approach that cuts across the front of Merchant’s body, missing his core and picking the head.”

Moves like that will almost certainly have him on the naughty step this season with the ‘repeat offender’ tag sewn into his jersey unless he smartens up. He’ll miss this weekend’s double header with Fife Flyers.

Glasgow Clan's game at Cardiff was a bit feisty - Cody Sol has a pop at MArcus Crawford (Pic: James Assinder)

Stars did recover to post a come from behind 3-2 win over Storm to secure their first league points of the new campaign.

Also kicking his heels on a one game ban is Clan tough guy Stevenson who decided to drop the gloves and try to instigate a fight with one second left on the clock in the game against Cardiff Devils; an action that carries an automatic suspension.

Stevenson’s red mist moment also cost him a fine, and a night off to ponder the smartness - or otherwise - of his actions. Clan lost the game 5-2.

In a busy weekend of league and Challenge Cup action, Sheffield Steelers’ fans savoured a 6-0 hosing of rivals Nottingham Panthers which left coach Jonathan Paredes to rue: “That should never happen. We have to apologise for the way we handled this game. We were not there, not focussed - we will fix it. The fans deserve more than that.”

Panthers, arguably one of the most under-performing teams in recent seasons, made some amends with a 3-2 shoot-out win in Guildford Flames, but will need to deliver much more to get that Sheffield thrashing out from under their skins.