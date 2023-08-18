Kirkcaldy Kestrels and the club’s junior teams skate out on the newly laid ice for the first time after the summer break.

Kestrels take on Dundee Tigers in back to back challenge games ahead of their debut in the newly formed Northern League which will run in tandem with action in the Scottish National League.

The teams meet in Tayside on Saturday, with the return at the Gallatown rink on Sunday with as 6:00pm face-off. It’s a first chance for hockey fans to get to see some competitive action since the end of last season in April - and Kestrels are hoping Fife Flyers supporters will come along and take in the game.

They are in the new cross-border league along with Edinburgh Capitals, Kilmarnock Thunder and Blackburn Hawks. It is slated to start on September 10 when Kestrels open their campaign on the road at Kilmarnock before then going to Edinburgh at the end of September. The return fixture against the Capitals takes place in October, while the Hawks are scheduled to visit Fife Ice Arena on December 30.