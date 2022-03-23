Flames are too hot for Fife Flyers

Carson Stadnyk chases the puck against Guildford. (Pic: John Unwins)

Flyers’ task was made all the more tougher with the news that they would be missing Tommi Jokinen and Chris Lawrence from the line-up, with the latter ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a broken ankle in Sunday’s defeat to Sheffield.

Fife took the lead after the puck fell kindly to Greg Chase in the Flames zone and his one-time slapshot found the back of the net via the five-hole of Kevin Lindskoug at 10.19.

The lead wasn’t to last as Guildford equalised just over four minutes later after Owen Griffiths saw his shot saved, John Dunbar was quickest to react and poke home the rebound with 14.23 gone.

As the first period was winding down, Flyers regained the lead with just five seconds left as a shot from Matt Carter slowly crept over the line at 19.55.

Guildford responded once again after two quick-fire penalties for Jonas Emmerdahl and Kristian Blumenschein for put the home side on a 5-on-3 powerplay and they took full advantage as Jamal Watson tipped in from a Jake Bolton shot to restore parity on 33.03.

Fife had a glorious chance to take the lead for a third time in the game as they ended period two on the powerplay but failed to take their opportunity and that was to prove crucial as the game wore on.

Flyers successfully killed an Erik Naslund minor penalty at the halfway point of period three only to concede six seconds later, as Ian McNulty capitalised on hesitant defensive play to feed Levi Cable, who found the top shelf from the slot on 51.10.

A poor giveaway by Watson almost gifted Flyers a late leveller but Lindskoug pulled off an excellent stop to keep the hosts ahead.

Shane Owen was pulled for an extra skater as the away side pressed for an equaliser and were handed a 6-on-4 powerplay after a delay of the game call on Robert Lachowicz but once again were unable to take advantage and the home side went on to seal the victory in the dying embers as Watson found the empty cage on 59.58 to make the final score 4-2 ensure the two points remained in Surrey.