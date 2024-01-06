Former Fife Flyers defenceman signs with SNL team Kirkcaldy Kestrels
The vastly experienced blueliner returns to the SNL team for the first time since season 2019-20. Wands iced with Flyers across 15 seasons between 2005 and 2019, six in the Northern League and the remainder in the Elite League as the club returned to top flight hockey in 2011.
He has agreed to join Kestrels for the remainder of the season as the team pushes for silverware.
Announcing his signing, Kestrels said: “He is a consistent performer whose experience and know-how will be a great help to the youngsters in our line-up.”
Kestrels roster includes former Flyers Andy Finlay, Kyle Horne, Scott Jamieson and Allan Anderson.