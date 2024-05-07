Former Fife Flyers forward Bari McKenzie takes first step into coaching career

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The veteran skater was unveiled in the role this week and will be responsible for rekindling the NIHL team.

McKenzie joined former Fife defenceman Reece Cochrane at the club last season, scoring seven goals and logging 17 assists in 31 appearances. Now he will have a dual role as he gets to build his own team for the forthcoming 2024-25 campaign.

The 37-year old much-travelled skater spoke of his new challenge in an interview with the club’s online TV station.

Bari McKenzie (left) in action for Fife Flyers against Glasgow Clan (Pic: Al Gooldphoto.com)

He said: “I’m really excited.It is surreal - it’s not something I thought wo uld happen, so I am looking forward to the challenge. It has been good so far with a lot of positive feedback from players,.Guys have reached out - Bristol has a reputation as the best place to play in the country and they are intrigued to see what direction we want to go in and they want to be part of it.”

McKenzie’s hockey CV spans two decades in which he has iced with more EIHL teams than anyone else. He iced with Belfast Giants, Edinburgh Capitals, Cardiff Devils, Dundee Stars, Braehead Clan and Fife Flyers,as well as Basingstoke Bison and Coventry Blaze.