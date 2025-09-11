Former Fife Flyers import returns to Europe for new season

One player from Fife Flyers’ roster last season is heading back to Europe - but not the UK.

Canadian forward Kieran Craig has signed for French side Amiens for the 2025-26 campaign.

He was Tom Coolen’s final signing before being axed as coach - and arrived at the club as it ran into turbulent waters at the end of last year.

Flyers had sacked Coolen, and handed the coaching duties to Johnny Curran with support from former general manager, Todd Dutiaume, who held everything together amid player departures and a host of emergency cover being sent by other clubs to keep things afloat.

Kieran Craig iced with Fife Flyers last season (Pic: Jillian McFarlane)

Craig added some much needed vitality to the line-up, and scored the team’s first short-handed goal of the season in a 4-2 loss to Nottingham Panthers.

He joined Flyers via an eight-game spell with Florida Everblades in the ECHL and one with Cincinnati Cyclones. He also spent four seasons in the Québec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, starting with the Gatineau Olympiques - he was their top points scorer as the pandemic struck. Traded to Blainville-Boisbriand Armada he maintained his output of a point per game scorer - in 211 career QMJHL games, he posted 138 points and drew 164 penalty minutes. At university he iced with Carelton Ravens,where he continued to deliver goals and assists before going on to make his pro debut in Florida.

Craig is the latest player from last season to find a new team.

Defenceman Dan Krenzelok returned to Czech hockey, while former captain Olivier LeBlanc joined Tahoe Knight Monsters in the ECHL.

Phelix Martiuneau and Masimmo Caroizza both went to Laval Pétroliers in the semi-pro LNAH. Lucas Chiodo went to Asiago in the Alps League, and Martin Latal came back out of retirement to play in the Czech third tier with HC Benátky nad Jizerou.

Import forward Jordy Stallard returned to the UK, dropping into the NIHL to sign for Seahawks.