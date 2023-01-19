Former Fife Flyers’ player Danny Stewart honoured with testimonial
Former Fife Flyers player and assistant coach, Danny Stewart is to be honoured with a testimonial by his current club, Coventry Blaze.
The news was announced this week in recognition of his service to the Midlands’ organsation.Stewart joined Blaze in 2006, winning three EIHL league titles, the Challenge Cup and Knockout Cup.
He then spent five seasons with Flyers from 2011 after a year with the now defunct Newcastle Vipers.
Stewart became assistant to head coach Todd Dutiaume and was a key figure in the club’s drive to the play-off championship finals at Nottingham.
He hung up his skates in 2016, returning to Blaze as coach. He was later appointed director of hockey operations.
As a player he made 287 total appearances for Blaze, scoring 201 points (75 goals, 126 assists) and logging 698 penalty minutes.