The news was announced this week in recognition of his service to the Midlands’ organsation.Stewart joined Blaze in 2006, winning three EIHL league titles, the Challenge Cup and Knockout Cup.

He then spent five seasons with Flyers from 2011 after a year with the now defunct Newcastle Vipers.

Stewart became assistant to head coach Todd Dutiaume and was a key figure in the club’s drive to the play-off championship finals at Nottingham.

Danny Stewart - Dundee Stars v Fife Flyers - February 8, 2015

He hung up his skates in 2016, returning to Blaze as coach. He was later appointed director of hockey operations.