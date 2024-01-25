Former room-mates Troy Lajeunesse & Drake Pilon reunited at Fife Flyers - 'we can't get rid of each other!'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They were team-mates at Sudbury Wolves in the OHL in 2017, and then iced with the University of Prince Edward Island for four seasons, and were room mates for a year too. “We can’t get rid of each other” Pilon joked after training this week.

His arrival in Fife this month saw them team-mates once more, and Vitalijs Pavlovs’ shift to defence put them on the same line and combined to deliver the winner in a huge 2-1 victory over Sheffield Steelers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pilon, who is fast becoming a fans’ favourite, said: “It was a great feeling to get the win. I expected more from Steelers to be honest as they are a good team. I didn’t fully understand the magnitude of the win as I hadn’t played against Sheffield before - but I knew a lot of their guys having played with and against them back home.”

Drake Pilon and Troy Lajeunesse at Fife Flyers (Pics: Jillian McFarlane)

Pilon’s move from Kalamazoo Wings in the ECHL to Flyers in the EIHL came on the back of a text message from Lajeunesse which led to a chat with coach Tom Coolen and a swift agreement to sign.

“Laj sounded me out and told me about the club. Two days later Tom called. I told my club and left the next day. I was meant to get in for Boxing Day but the holidays delayed the paperwork.

"It was a long week waiting on i coming through! The goal was always to get over here, but I didn’t want to play in a lower league - it had to be a top league. I’m loving it so far.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The switch from North America to Europe was also new to Lajeunesse who has impressed fans across the league with a string of top performances. He sits second top of Flyers’ points charts but is their most prolific shooter with 111 shots so far. He too drew a lot of positives from the Steelers’ weekend.

“The win was huge. I think we’ve now beaten everyone except Nottingham,” he said. “We ran systems that helped as we knew we were short benched - ao at times we had to sit back, but the aim was to keep our legs going for the whole 60 minutes.

"We had a slow start on Sunday which was perhaps which was understandable. We have to figure out how to overcome our bus legs - and fine tune the first ten minutes or so of the game.