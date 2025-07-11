It is now more than a decade since Matt Nickerson stepped on to the ice in Fife for a debut which lasted just 15 minutes before he was thrown out for levelling Cardiff Devils’ Andrew Lord in a fight which led to an instant three-game ban.

It was an electrifying start to his career in Kirkcaldy, and gave the fans an insight into how real enforcers operate. They haven’t seen the likes since - until now. The signing of Garet Hunt is a huge move for the new ownership, and a fundamental shift away from the make-up of the teams which have gone before.

The role of the enforcer in the sport has changed and, many would say, been marginalised as the game has transitioned to skill and speed, but the presence of the on-ice policeman is still key to the success for many teams. The player who protects and also steps up when teams take liberties can be a game changer.

Hunt isn’t as towering a figure as Nickerson – he stands just 5’ 9” -, but his track record speaks for itself. Look beyond the penalty minutes of a dozen seasons of 200-plus PIMs, and you will see a player described as a leader as well as a warrior.

Garet Hunt icing with Vancouver Giants(Pic: Chris Relke/Getty Images) and, inset, Matt Nickerson, Flyers' last enforcer (Pic: Steve Gunn)

He signed for Nottingham Panthers for the 2022-23 season before pulling out to return for a second season in China with Kunlun Red Star

And it was there that the Gary Graham, then Panthers’ head coach, saw him in action - he also coached against him back home. His assessment will have Fife fans eager to see the player in the flesh come September.

“He’s just a warrior,” said Graham. “This is a guy that will probably be in the best shape of anybody in the league, he takes extremely good care of himself and as an older guy he knows he’s got to do that. He skates and forechecks hard, he sticks up for his team mates, he’s a great player without the puck in terms of strategy/system wise and the guy can make plays.

“Garet’s going to be entertaining to the fans and he’s going to be a guy we can count on in the room.”

All of those qualities were boxes Flyers wanted to tick for a fanbase which has always warmed to an entertainer and someone who stands up for the team.

At Stockton Thunder, Hunt’s jersey was retired. It was also the one seen more than any other in the stands around a rink where he was known as the Mayor of Stockton.

Little wonder Max Birbraer, GM and president at Flyers, was so enthusiastic about his capture: “If there is one signing this summer we’ve been waiting for, this is it! Garet is a fan favorite everywhere he plays and will make his presence known.”

Jamie Russell, head coach, was “ecstatic” adding “He epitomises what we are building in Fife.”

Interviews with Hunt also give an insight into the player and the role he has on the team - something much more than just dropping the gloves.

In one he said: “You have to be the hardest working guy out there every night, that is the leader of the group, you can’t take a night off and you have to be an extension of the head coach.”

Sometimes that means mixing things up.

“That’s just part of my game. I’m out there just trying to fight everybody but I’m willing to do whatever it takes … to keep the games in check and stick up for my team-mates. I want to bring a hard-work ethic, a willingness to compete. I’ll do anything just to be out there and contribute with whatever ice I get.”

With Cardiff Devils bulking up in terms of muscle and physical power, the Elite League could be a more feisty place this coming season, and Hunt will surely encounter its often idiosyncratic referees - hopefully not in the same way as Nickerson who might as well have pinned a target on his back at times.

Much now depends on how the roster is developed with the potential for more players to develop a core with clear physicality. One man cannot carry out all the battles, as Fife discovered with Nickerson. When he was out, Fife became a much softer side for the opposition.

But, after several tepid seasons, hockey just got exciting again in Kirkcaldy.