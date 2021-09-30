Goals will be on way soon, says Fife Flyers coach Dutiaume

Fife Flyers head coach Todd Dutiame. (Pic: Scott Wiggins)

Flyers lost both of their fixtures to Coventry and Belfast scoring just one goal in the process but Dutes says he still has plenty of optimism and is confident that the goals will come.

“There were positives to take,” he said.

“We’d only been together for a week and a half and our powerplay looks like it has the potential to be pretty dangerous this year.

“We need to fill that last import slot and we’re working on that.

“I’ve been fortunate in past years that I’ve always had a degree of guaranteed offence. We have to have guys who regularly put up numbers and step up to the mark.

“I’d be a little more concerned if we weren’t getting quality goal-scoring opportunities. We just didn’t convert and the importance of converting at this level is crucial.”

Fife now face Dundee Stars at home in the Challenge Cup this Saturday before making the long trip to play Cardiff Devils 24 hours later.

“Dundee are a hard-working team,” Dutiaume said. “They’re more physical than they have been in the past and they can skate all night.

“They’ve laid down a benchmark early and are claiming to be the best team in Scotland.

“We want to have something to say about that.

“Then going down to Cardiff, that’s never an easy trip.