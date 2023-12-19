Hall of Fame honour for former Fife Flyers netminder who enjoyed 23-year career
Murphy was joined by Professor Bill Harris, who has been single-handedly responsible for maintaining, developing, co-ordinating and delivering the ice hockey programme in Cambridge for over a quarter of a century; official Simon Kirkham; and GB player Danny Meyers.
Murphy was honoured for his 23-year career which took him to World Championships, and OIympic Games qualifiers. It was Fife coach Mark Morrison who threw a then teenage Murf into the front line, handing him the starting slot in the 1998-99 British National League campaign, and his performances belied his tender years.
Murphy’s talents were evident as he went on to back-stop Flyers to a Grand Slam. He went on to play in America, Sweden and Norway as well as icing with Dundee Stars and Edinburgh Capitals before settling across the Irish Sea where he was part of Belfast Giants organisation across 11 seasons.
Murphy was capped 68 times for his country, playing in 13 World Championship tournaments and two Olympic Qualifiers after making his debut as a 19-year-old in Slovenia in 2001. He retired from international competition after helping his country win a gold medal at the 2017 World Championship in Belfast, leading them to an array of trophies including the Elite League title in 2012 and 2014.
Murphy said: “It is such an honour to be recognised to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. There are so many people who have had an influence on my career and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me.”