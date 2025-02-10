Hall of Fame induction for hockey legend, Jimmy Pennycook

One of the greats of ice hockey whose career spanned two decades has been inducted into the sport’s hall of fame.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jimmy Pennycook received his certificate before Sunday’s game between Fife Flyers and Dundee Stars - two of his former teams. The presentation was made by former team-mate, Gordon Latto.

Known to all as JP, the popular forward was one of three people to be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, along with British defenceman Jonathon Weaver, and former Nottingham GM, the late Gary Moran.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His career spanned two decades and many teams. It also delivered six national championships, two British and three regional league titles as well as 23 caps for Great Britain.

Jimmy Pennycook (left) at his Hall of Fame presentation with Gordon Latto (Pic: Derek Young)

Born in Dundee, JP left an indelible mark on British hockey as a player and a coach. After two years in an intermediate league with his local Dundee Meteors, he broke into senior hockey with Dundee Rockets at the age of 16 in 1973-74 and was voted Rookie of the Year in the Northern League.

He moved on to Murrayfield Racers in 1978-79 and,during his four terms with the all-conquering capital team, they won the national knockout tournament for the Icy Smith Cup and the Northern League title in three successive years.

Back in his home town he played a key role in the glory era of Tom Stewart’s Rockets when they swept the board, winning the British League and Championships in successive seasons, as well as the 1983-84 Autumn Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JP joined Flyers for the 1984-85 campaign and appeared in his second British final, this time at Wembley Arena. Coached by Canadian Ron Plumb, the import-heavy Flyers overwhelmed his old club Murrayfield, 9-4, with Pennycook scoring their final marker.

Few local players received payment for their services and Jim earned his living first in the Dundee shipyard and then on the North Sea oil rigs where he operated two weeks on and two weeks off, substantially reducing the number of games he was able to turn up for.

Nevertheless, his skills were constantly in demand. Known for his resilience and adaptability, he maintained a high level of play well into his late 30s and early 40s.

Playing for a variety of teams in the Midlands and north of England, he accumulated points while providing a steady veteran presence for his younger team-mates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrapped up his career with second tier side, Blackburn Hawks, in 1995-96 and added the coaching role a year later. With invaluable support from fellow Scots, Neil Abel and Bobby Haig, he created a youth support structure for the rink, and sent two teenagers to play for Great Britain in the 1997 European Junior Championships.