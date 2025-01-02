How a Fife ice hockey fan added tartan touch to officials’ tops for Hogmanay
Erica Wyse, from Burntisland, saw her tops worn by eight officials across the Ne’er games, and was also surprised with a presentation of a replica.
Erica, aged 20, received it on ice before Fife Fkyers game at Glasgow Clan on Hogmanay.
On the tartan touch, she said: “Trying to represent Scottish Hogmanay was the main goal for the jersey so I started to look at different ways I could use the tartan to best effect but still be able to keep the referee emblems dominant. I initially had three different concepts, but the one the officials like the most was the 'plaid' concept. This is like a sash that is traditionally worn with a kilt, which many typically do on New Year's in Scotland.
She continued: "I then added the tartan to the sleeves which allowed it to continue on other sections of the jersey. We had two different tartans for the jerseys: the referee jersey with its distinctive red colour, and the linesperson as the more monotone black and white."
