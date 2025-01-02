How a Fife ice hockey fan added tartan touch to officials’ tops for Hogmanay

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 10:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An ice hockey fan from Fife added a touch of tartan to officials’ jerseys for Hogmanay.

Erica Wyse, from Burntisland, saw her tops worn by eight officials across the Ne’er games, and was also surprised with a presentation of a replica.

Erica, aged 20, received it on ice before Fife Fkyers game at Glasgow Clan on Hogmanay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the tartan touch, she said: “Trying to represent Scottish Hogmanay was the main goal for the jersey so I started to look at different ways I could use the tartan to best effect but still be able to keep the referee emblems dominant. I initially had three different concepts, but the one the officials like the most was the 'plaid' concept. This is like a sash that is traditionally worn with a kilt, which many typically do on New Year's in Scotland.

Erica Wyse was presented with the top she designed before the Clan v Flyers game (Pic: Al Goold)Erica Wyse was presented with the top she designed before the Clan v Flyers game (Pic: Al Goold)
Erica Wyse was presented with the top she designed before the Clan v Flyers game (Pic: Al Goold)

She continued: "I then added the tartan to the sleeves which allowed it to continue on other sections of the jersey. We had two different tartans for the jerseys: the referee jersey with its distinctive red colour, and the linesperson as the more monotone black and white."

Related topics:Fife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice