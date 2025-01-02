How a Fife ice hockey fan added tartan touch to officials’ tops for Hogmanay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An ice hockey fan from Fife added a touch of tartan to officials’ jerseys for Hogmanay.

Erica Wyse, from Burntisland, saw her tops worn by eight officials across the Ne’er games, and was also surprised with a presentation of a replica.

Erica, aged 20, received it on ice before Fife Fkyers game at Glasgow Clan on Hogmanay.

On the tartan touch, she said: “Trying to represent Scottish Hogmanay was the main goal for the jersey so I started to look at different ways I could use the tartan to best effect but still be able to keep the referee emblems dominant. I initially had three different concepts, but the one the officials like the most was the 'plaid' concept. This is like a sash that is traditionally worn with a kilt, which many typically do on New Year's in Scotland.

Erica Wyse was presented with the top she designed before the Clan v Flyers game (Pic: Al Goold)

She continued: "I then added the tartan to the sleeves which allowed it to continue on other sections of the jersey. We had two different tartans for the jerseys: the referee jersey with its distinctive red colour, and the linesperson as the more monotone black and white."