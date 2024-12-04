How fundraiser and donations here are helping young Fifer pursuing ice hockey dream in Canada

A young ice hockey player from Kirkcaldy, who is pursuing his dream of playing in Canada, has been handed a financial boost.

Logan Adam, who played with Fife Flames – part of Kirkcaldy Ice Hockey Club’s junior development programme – has been handed a £1,000 donation from Persimmon North Scotland.

Logan has joined the WHA Sabres in Ontario, where he’s already impressing talent scouts with his skills on the ice while continuing his studies. However, the financial demands of hockey fees, monthly accommodation costs of $600, and travel expenses make this a challenging venture.

Logan’s mum, Audrey, has been tirelessly fundraising to support his ambitions, raising £1800 through GoFundMe. Persimmon’s donation has provided vital support, helping Logan continue to develop his talent and chase his professional hockey aspirations.

Audrey said: “Ice hockey is Logan’s passion and has been from a young age. I am so proud of him to go away to Canada on his own at 16. He is thriving over there and achieved so much with the Sabres winning every game so far.”

James MacKay, managing director of Persimmon North Scotland, said: “Logan is an inspiring young athlete, and we’re delighted to help him pursue his dreams. It’s clear that he and his family have been working extremely hard to make this opportunity possible, and we’re proud to play a part in supporting local talent.

“We wish Logan all the best as he embarks on this exciting journey to Canada.”

Persimmon’s donation came as part of its Community Champions initiative.