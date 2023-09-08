Hundreds of fans rinkside for Fife Flyers’ first open training session
They poured through the doors at Fife Ice Arena to watch an open training session led by new head coach, Tom Coolen, followed by a meet and greet session in the curling bar.
The players went through their paces in an hour-long session of drills and skating, with a penalty shot competition as well - and the fans liked what they saw. Two players had to watch from the sidelines as their kit has yet to arrive after flying into Scotland, but the club is busy tracking it down.
The event marked the official start of the new ice hockey season which gets underway with the opening pre-season games this weekend.
Flyers play Dundee Stars in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (7.15pm) before the teams meet again in Tayside on Sunday.
Coolen will look to give his whole roster ice time across this weekend and again next weekend when Flyers take on Dutch outfit, Tilburg Trappers on Saturday, September 16, and Romanian outfit CSM Brasov on Sunday 17th.
The puck then drops on the 2023-24 EIHL season on the weekend of September 23-24 when they go head to head with rivals Glasgow Clan in the Challenge Cup.