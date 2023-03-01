Hundreds of Fife Flyers fans land in Belfast as cup final excitement grows

Around 700 have crossed the Irish Sea to be part of the team’s first ever cup final in the EIHL era – and the first Scottish side to make the final.

They face Belfast Giants at the SSE Arena which will house a capacity crowd of just over 7000 for the televised game.

Most of the fans arrived via ferry from Stranraer, while others flew in from Edinburgh and Glasgow. It is one of the single biggest travelling supports the team has enjoyed in recent years – a remarkable turnout for a midweek game and at such short notice given Flyers only qualified last Wednesday.

Fife Flyers fans' group pic after stepping off the ferry next to the SSE Arena in Belfast

The final is arguably one of the biggest in the club’s 85-year history, and while Flyers go into it as underdogs – no team outwith the top five has graced the final, and Fife currently sit eighth – they have produced some of their best hockey of the season in this tournament.

At this morning’s media scrum, Jonas Emmerdahl, team captain, said: “We are very excited to be in this final. We have nothing to lose so might as well try to get this home. Everyone is super happy, we got in last night and have been on the ice twice so we are well prepared. "

Bari McKenzie, who recently celebrated his 700th EIHL game, said the team was looking forward to the big game.

"No-one expected us to beat Sheffield but we did,” he said. “We cant let the day go by – we can’t get to 10 tonight and say we should have done this, could have done that. This is a huge game. Kirkcaldy is a hockey town and this has brought community together to support us

“The support in Sheffield was brilliant and they will be even louder tonight.”

For Todd Dutiaume, head coach, the prep is done, and the focus now is to make a good start to the game.

