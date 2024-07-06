Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ice hockey fans can start planning their autumn and winter schedules next week with the launch of the 2024-25 fixtures.

The Elite League will unveil the schedules on Thursday morning after the draft plans went back to clubs for any final tweaks.

Fife Flyers fans will be keen to see who they meet first, and earmark the big games over Christmas and New Year which, traditionally, draws bumper crowds to Fife Ice Arena. They’ll also be hoping for a better December hand after last season saw the club’s campaign almost de-railed by 14 games in 28 days.

Off the ice, the league has also announced a key change.

The 2024-25 fixture lists are set to be published (Pic: Fife Free Press)

After seven years, Mike Hicks is leaving his role as head of operations to pursue another opportunity within hockey at the IIHF. Liam Sewell has been appointed as his replacement.

Liam began his officiating career at the age 15 and worked in the ECHL and AHL as an NHL prospect before returning to the UK in 2019. His career since then has seen him hired by leagues in Austria, Germany, Denmark and the Champions Hockey League as well as numerous IIHF events.

In 2023, he was selected for the World Championships and impressed to be assigned further games in the knock-out stages the Bronze Medal Game.