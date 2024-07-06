Ice hockey 2024-25 fixtures – publication date is revealed
The Elite League will unveil the schedules on Thursday morning after the draft plans went back to clubs for any final tweaks.
Fife Flyers fans will be keen to see who they meet first, and earmark the big games over Christmas and New Year which, traditionally, draws bumper crowds to Fife Ice Arena. They’ll also be hoping for a better December hand after last season saw the club’s campaign almost de-railed by 14 games in 28 days.
Off the ice, the league has also announced a key change.
After seven years, Mike Hicks is leaving his role as head of operations to pursue another opportunity within hockey at the IIHF. Liam Sewell has been appointed as his replacement.
Liam began his officiating career at the age 15 and worked in the ECHL and AHL as an NHL prospect before returning to the UK in 2019. His career since then has seen him hired by leagues in Austria, Germany, Denmark and the Champions Hockey League as well as numerous IIHF events.
In 2023, he was selected for the World Championships and impressed to be assigned further games in the knock-out stages the Bronze Medal Game.
“Coming off the ice entirely was not an easy decision to make, but this is an opportunity that I could not turn down,” said Sewell. "I’m very excited to be taking up this role which gives me the change to work with both our current and up and coming officials for the betterment of officiating in the EIHL, alongside day-to-day administration of the league.”
