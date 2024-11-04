Ice hockey bosses hand suspension to player who checked Fife Flyers’ import into boards

A Belfast Giants player has been served with a one-game ban after a bad hit on Fife Flyers’ Phelix Martineau.

In its summary, it said Martineau collected a pass facing the boards and began to make a play with his backhand when “Lake hit him forcefully on the back of the shoulder driving him dangerously into the boards.”

The suspension report added: “It is important to note whilst we acknowledge Martineau does close up slightly at the last second, contact is to the back through the numbers. This contact is avoidable. The onus is on Lake to create a new angle of approach that allows him to deliver this hit legally, avoid the hit entirely, or at the very least minimise contact to ensure this is not a dangerous play.”