Ice Hockey fixtures to be announced next month
The Elite Ice Hockey League have announced a date for the 2021/22 fixtures release.
As preparations for the upcoming season continue, the league's ten teams have agreed that the dates will be announced on Thursday, August 5.
The new season is scheduled to start on the weekend of September 25-26.
Fife Flyers have committed to icing in the EIHL next season, but much of the club’s planning hinges on the outcome of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s August 9 update on any plans to lift restrictions on spectators at indoor event - currently limited to 400.
That would leave just seven weeks for the Kirkcaldy club - and fellow Scottish teams Glasgow Clan and Dundee Stars - to finalise their plans for the long-awaited return to action.
Ice hockey was halted in March 2020 when the pandemic struck, wiping out the final week of the league season, the championship play-offs and the finals weekend.
All teams are now closely following the relaxation of restrictions across each of the four home nations, and actively working with their arenas to ensure that the return of fans is as safe as possible.