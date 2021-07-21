Ice Hockey fixtures to be announced next month

Fife Ice Arena

As preparations for the upcoming season continue, the league's ten teams have agreed that the dates will be announced on Thursday, August 5.

The new season is scheduled to start on the weekend of September 25-26.

Fife Flyers have committed to icing in the EIHL next season, but much of the club’s planning hinges on the outcome of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s August 9 update on any plans to lift restrictions on spectators at indoor event - currently limited to 400.

That would leave just seven weeks for the Kirkcaldy club - and fellow Scottish teams Glasgow Clan and Dundee Stars - to finalise their plans for the long-awaited return to action.

Ice hockey was halted in March 2020 when the pandemic struck, wiping out the final week of the league season, the championship play-offs and the finals weekend.