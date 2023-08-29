Kirkcaldy Kestrels in action (Pic by Derek Young)

The Kestrels welcome Blackburn Hawks to Fife Ice Arena (face-off 6pm) aiming to record a double over the NIHL1 North club.

Steve Wishart’s side travelled to Lancashire last weekend and recovered from a 4-2 deficit early in the third period to claim an impressive 5-4 victory.

The two sides will lock horns again in the Kestrels’ final warm-up game before they get their 2023/24 Scottish National League fixtures underway on Sunday.

The team kick-off their campaign at Dundee Tigers (face-off 6pm) and will be gunning for revenge after losing a couple of pre-season matches against the same opponents earlier this month.

The Kestrels will also participatein the newly-launched Northern League against The Hawks, Edinburgh Capitals and Kilmarnock Thunder.

Wishart said: “We’re looking forward to testing ourselves against the Hawks this weekend. With the club committing to extra games and travel this season, it’s important for us to get as many people through the door as possible on Saturday.

“Getting backing from a sizeable crowd will boost the players and give them the perfect lift for the challenges ahead.”

