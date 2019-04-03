Ice hockey star Beth Scoon breaks her duck for Great Britain Women

Kirkcaldy’s Beth Scoon scored her first international goal as Great Britain Women got of to a winning start at the World Championships.

Beth gave GB a first half lead in their Division II Group A game in Dumfries as the side notched up a 2-1 win against Australia.

17-year-old Aimee Headland also netted on her debut, while netminder Nicole Jackson turned away 18 of the 19 shots she faced.

GB went ahead when Jodie Bloom set up Beth for a bullet from blueline at right point on 15:34.

Aimee Headland scored her first GB goal on her senior debut as she stole the puck in the offensive zone and produced a brilliant floated top-shelf finish on 50:17.

Michelle Clark-Crumpton scored for Australia with at 58:50, but GB were not being denied and held on for an opening-night victory.

Head coach, Cheryl Smith, said: “The girls gave us a 60-minute performance and they can be very happy.

“They worked hard from start to finish. It was a physical game and they gave it their all throughout.

“We saw some fantastic periods of play and some scrappy moments, but we got the job done.”

Beth and her team mates will now face Slovenia tomorrow night (Thursday) at 8pm.