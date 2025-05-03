In Pictures: a night of laughter and memories as Fife Flyers' 1985 team reunites for 40th anniversary show

Forty years to the weekend that the team became British champions, the players were brought together for a special show at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes – the single biggest hockey event ever staged in the Kingdom.

It was part of a weekend of celebrations organised by a small group of fans, with all proceeds going to CHAS and Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Kirkcaldy.

The celebrations also featured the launch of an exhibition of memorabilia at Kirkcaldy Galleries – it runs until June 8 – and a sportsmen’s lunch at the Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy, while the players also teed off with a game of golf at Dunnikier Park.

The live show featured interviews with players as well as rare archive footage of the team in action. It was hosted by Ali McLaren and Joe Rowbotham, who was assistant team manager in 1985. These superb photos courtesy of Derek Young capture the atmosphere of a night which will live long in the memory.

Fife Flyers 1985 reunion Clockwise: Danny Brown and Ron Plumb; Jimmy Pennycook; Dave Stoyanovich; Brian Peat and Craig Dickson.

Fife Flyers 1985 reunion Joe Rowbotham interviews Blair Page.

Fife Flyers 1985 reunion The night was co-hosted by Ali McLaren