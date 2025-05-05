In Pictures: an afternoon of laughter & great company at Fife Flyers’ 1985 team reunion lunch

The events included a live show at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes, and the opening of an exhibition of memorabilia at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

The weekend then culminated in a sportsmen’s lunch at the Strathearn Hotel.

All the proceeds from the weekend are being donated to CHAS and Maggie’s Cancer Care Centre in Kirkcaldy’s - and the organisers are currently working on a final total for each.

The reunion saw players travel from across the UK as well as Canada with stars Ron Plumb, Danny Brown and Dave Stoyanovich flying in to be part of the celebrations. They were given specially designed British champions jackets, created by Gloves Off Clothing, and replicas of their 1985 jerseys - with fans also snapping up copies of the jerseys in a special online auction.

Brian Peat also donated his original 1985 Wembley jacket to the auction with all proceeds going to the two charities, and Neil Abel boosted the total further by putting his 2014 Elite League champions medal up for auction.

The lunch was hosted by MC John Greer and featured an outstanding entertainment from speaker, Kirkcaldy’s FIFA referee, John Rowbotham.

There was also a surprise gift of a signed top from the players to Joe Rowbotham, who was the assistant team manager in 19875, and a key figure in the small team which organised the reunion events.

